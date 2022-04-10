Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) PT at €222.13

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €220.88 ($242.72).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €1.15 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €187.05 ($205.55). 218,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of €201.90 and a 200 day moving average of €192.64. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

