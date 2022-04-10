Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) PT at $165.29

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.29.

Several research firms have commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.31. 304,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $128.13. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

