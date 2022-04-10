Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $102.57

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Post stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

