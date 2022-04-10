Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $264.05

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,820. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.30.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 194.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 45.1% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.