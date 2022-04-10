Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target at $51.50

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

