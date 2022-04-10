Brokerages Set TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target at $13.67

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 145,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

