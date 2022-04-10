Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) PT at $24.17

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 6,982,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vistra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vistra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

