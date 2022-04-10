Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $69,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

