Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $21.03 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

