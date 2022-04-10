BTIG Research Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $720.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $608.23 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

