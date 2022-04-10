Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,540 Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $19,523,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,930,000.

Shares of HPLTU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

