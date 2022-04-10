Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,160.80 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,093.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,265.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

