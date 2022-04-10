Calamos Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,189 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Axonics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,621 shares of company stock worth $13,336,034 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXNX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.