Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Cumulus Media worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.87. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.