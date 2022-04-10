Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CHY opened at $13.44 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.