Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

