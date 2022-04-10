Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $25.48 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

