Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 19.61 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 18.06 and a 52-week high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

