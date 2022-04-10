Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $290,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.