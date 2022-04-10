Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

