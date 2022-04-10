Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 253.70% from the company’s current price.
NYSE LLAP opened at $6.22 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.69.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terran Orbital Corporation.
