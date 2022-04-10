Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$172.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $97.57 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

