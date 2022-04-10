Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

