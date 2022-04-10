CannabisCoin (CANN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $932,266.78 and $17.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.