Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.94).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CNE stock opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.60.

In other Capricorn Energy news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.92), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,320,627.93).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

