Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

CSFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

