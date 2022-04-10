CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.74 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 148.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

