Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 630,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,204. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

