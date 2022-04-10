Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,519 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 1,171,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

