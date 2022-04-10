Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.