Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,262,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $159.73. 381,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,482. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $175.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

