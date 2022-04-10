Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,750,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

