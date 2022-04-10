Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

