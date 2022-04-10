Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,320,806 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $14.18 on Friday, reaching $515.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.28, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

