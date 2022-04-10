Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.20

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.20 and last traded at C$22.07, with a volume of 4367234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.14 billion and a PE ratio of 81.93.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

