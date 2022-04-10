Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $184,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $39.17.

