Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
