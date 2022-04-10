Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.