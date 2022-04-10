Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will post $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

