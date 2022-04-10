CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $108.21 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

