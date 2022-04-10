Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $631,278,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $81.69. 6,617,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

