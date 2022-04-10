Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) will report $56.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $60.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $283.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 296,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

