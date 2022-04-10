Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 5.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 33,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,238,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

