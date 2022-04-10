Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of CMRX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chimerix by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 26.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

