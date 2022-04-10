Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,132 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE SSD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.60. 214,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,063. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.