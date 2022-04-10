Cim Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 103,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M/I Homes by 84.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MHO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 332,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,794. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

