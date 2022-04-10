Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,939 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FOXF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,458. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

