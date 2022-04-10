Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,440 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of JBT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 300,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,302. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

