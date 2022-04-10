Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,722 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

MMSI stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,826. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.