Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $7,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

SHAK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 876,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,700. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.