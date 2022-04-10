Citigroup Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $80.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 136.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

